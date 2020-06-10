At least four civilians were wounded as result of aerial bombings launched by Saudi-led coalition on Sana’a province, a security official said.

According to the official, coalition warplanes launched an airstrike targeting civilians in al-Subaha area, adjacent to the capital Sana’a, leaving casualties.

A man, his wife and two children were injured and their house was destroyed as a result of coalition bombing attack on the Al-Subaha area. The sources confirmed that the coalition used a cluster bomb in the attack.

Another citizen was mortally wounded in an explosion of a cluster bomb earlier dropped by Saudi-led coalition warplanes in the Bani Sayah area of Razih district in Yemen’s northern province of Saada, a local official reported.

“The civilian has suffered fatal injures due to the blast,” the official said.

Saudi aggression forces have also launched artillery and missile attacks targeting populated areas in the same district. The Saudi-led coalition forces have reportedly been using various type of munitions, including the internationally-banned cluster bombs,

Since March 2015, thousands of civilians, mostly children, were killed and wounded by the explosion of cluster bombs and munitions, which were dropped by the Saudi-led aggression on residential areas, farms and pastures.