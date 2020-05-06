Yemeni Minister of Public Health Dr. Taha al-Mutawakkil has announced on Tuesday the confirmation of the first case of corona virus (Covid-19) epidemic in the capital Sana’a. The recorded case was a Somali immigrant.

“We received a report about the presence of the case in a hotel in the capital Sana’a last Sunday. The epidemiological investigation teams immediately moved to the hotel, but the infected person has died,” the Minister said in a press conference held in the capital Sana’a.

He explained that a sample of the Somali deceased was taken for laboratory testing, and the result showed that he was infected with the novel Coronavirus, indicating that the deceased was suffering from chronic diseases like kidney failure and chronic hepatitis.

The epidemiological investigation teams has taken custody of the body, and sterilization and disinfection procedures were carried out for the hotel in which the case was located. People who had been in close contact with the deceased have been quarantined.

The Minister of Health called on all citizens to adhere to the guidelines and precautionary measures to prevent infection with the disease and reduce going out into public markets and malls.