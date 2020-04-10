Authorities belonging to Saudi-led coalition-backed government in Hadhramaut have reported the first case of corona virus in Yemen.

The case has been confirmed for one of the expatriates returning to Yemen via Saudi Arabia.

The so-called “Supreme National Committee for the Response to the Corona Epidemic” in the Hadi puppet Government has confirmed that an infection with covid-19 has been found.

“The first confirmed case of the new corona virus in Hadhramaut province has been recorded,” the committee said on Friday.

According to the official committee, “the situation for the infected person is stable, and he is receiving healthcare,” noting that “medical teams and the relevant agencies have taken the necessary measures,” but not giving further details.

The first confirmed case of corona virus infection in Yemen comes after nearly 150 days of precautionary measures to prevent the virus from leaking into Yemen, despite its spread in the region and the world.

Yemen has being suffering a general deterioration of the various service sectors, primarily the health sector, which has a capacity of only 1,500 beds, Health Minister Dr. Taha al-Mutawwakil said.

In addition to this medical need, the high rates of poverty and unemployment affecting 80% of the population due to the Saudi-led invasion makes the situation even more dire.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) predicted that “70,000 Yemenis will die if the virus spreads in Yeme,” while the Ministry of Public Health and Population in Sana’a predicted up to half a million Yemeni deaths.

Observers say that the recording of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Hadhramaut is the result of Saudi biological warfare. Saudi Arabia has been sending hundreds of deported immigrants to Yemen in massive groups, ignoring all necessary safety procedures. Many believe this is part of a deliberate plan to cause a covid-19 outbreak in Yemen.