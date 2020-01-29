The UAE Ministry of Health and Community Protection has announced that the fist case of corona virus has been registered in the Emirates, with the patient being a person who had been to Wuhan, China. This was confirmed by the official WAM news agency.

According to the Ministry, the health condition of the infected person is stable and under medical observation.

The Ministry confirmed that, in coordination with health authorities and stakeholders in the state, it has taken the necessary precautionary measures in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards adopted by the World Health Organisation, and stated that the overall health situation was not at a cause for concern.

The ministry stressed that the epidemiological investigation centers in the UAE are working around the clock to report any cases of the virus early.