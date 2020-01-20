A senior financial official in the National Salvation Government in the capital Sana’a has said that reviving the domestic economy is the key step in reducing dependence and the urgent demand for hard currency.

The move came during an interview with Al Masirah Channel TV on Sunday.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Ahmed Hajar, added that the Saudi decision to move the Central Bank from Sana’a to Aden was aimed at harming monetary policy.

He indicated that the enemy “adopts a long-term policy of harming the currency by printing illegal money.”

He further pointed out that the awareness of the street was the level of challenge.

“Electronic cash is used by several countries, which is a first step that the state and tellers can engage in to facilitate remittances to traders in hard currency,” he said.