Spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Musab Al-Braim has on Thursday, held the Zionist enemy responsible for the life and safety of prisoners in general and sick prisoners in particular, calling on all human rights organisations to “take up their role to defend the lives of the prisoners after the discovery of the transmission of the corona virus to one of the released prisoners from Ofer prison.”

Al-Braim called in a written press statement, for activating the issue of prisoners internationally in order to expose the Zionist entity and end the suffering of Palestinian prisoners, in light of the risks of transmission of corona virus infection to prisons through the management of the Zionist Prison Service.

The Zionist entity announced that three Zionist jailers had been infected with the corona virus, which constitutes a threat to the lives of Palestinian prisoners held by them.