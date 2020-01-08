The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has on Monday vowed to pursecute the cadres and leaders of the Socialist Party whom opposed the Council’s policies in the occupied southern provinces.

Jamal Bin Ataf, a member of the so-called General Assembly of the Southern Transitional Council, said that the people of the southern provinces need time to remove what he called “the bad image that the Socialist Party reflected during its days in office, in front of the countries of the world,” referring to the rule of the Yemeni Socialist Party (YSP) over the Democratic People’s Republic of Yemen between 1967 and 1990.

This statement has been interpreted by observers as a clear threat from the STC militias, vowing to go through with the process of pursuing and chasing the leaders and cadres of the Yemeni Socialist Party.

Several Southern Yemeni forces are openly opposed to the policy of the STC, its colleboration with Emirati invaders and its repressive actions in the southern provinces.

The head of the Southern Movement, Hassan Ahmed Ba’oum, who used to be member of the the Socialist Party, has always maintained that many in the south, and in Yemen in general, refuse to support the STC.

A source in the Socialist Party, who declined to be named, told Aden News Agency: “No one could have imagined that the STC would end up pursuing and harassing Socialist Party caderes in the same way that the former Saleh regime and its forced used to do against its political opponents.”