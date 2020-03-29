Several explosions, which were described as “very violent”, were heard on Saturday night in the Saudi capital Riyadh, and Jizan region, according to what Saudi media outlets and activists announced.

This indicates the start of implementation of the “surprises” announced by Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi in his recent speech on the eve of National Day of Resilience.

Saudi media and activists on social media emphasized that “very violent and successive explosions were heard in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and Jizan as a result of falling missiles on the two regions.”

Saudi sources indicated that the violent explosions rocked northern Riyadh, and suggested them to be caused by renewed bombing of Aramco’s oil facilities, the world’s largest oil production and export company, which had been previously targeted by the Yemeni missile force and drones with three operations.

In his recent speech, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi vowed that “Yemen and the Yemenis will launch their sixth year of steadfastness in a strong way, with surprises that were not taken into account by the Saudi-Emirati war coalition.”