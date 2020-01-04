An explosion had rocked the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US Embassy is located, Iraqi local security sources reported.

Some reports indicate that a rocket was fired, targeting the area.

According to obtained information, there was no immediate information on the number of casualties in the incident.

News agency Reuters cited the local police as saying that a Katyusha rocket landed inside the Green Zone of the US Embassy.

The news agency previously cited witnesses as saying that “two explosions were heard in the Iraqi capital,” but it was not immediately clear what caused them.