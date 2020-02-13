The European Commission this week co-organised in coordination with the Swedish government, a high-level meeting on the pressing humanitarian situation in Yemen.

The aim of the meeting is to bring together international donors and aid agencies to discuss measures to improve and address the deteriorating operating environment and working conditions of humanitarian organisations in Yemen.

On this occasion, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said that “Yemen is the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis. Without secure access to aid, millions of lives are at stake. The parties to the conflict must uphold international humanitarian law and guarantee safe and unimpeded access to humanitarian organisations.”

The EU has been at the forefront of providing humanitarian assistance to help those most in need and bringing international partners together to address the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Since the beginning of the conflict in 2015, the European Commission has allocated €440 million in humanitarian aid to help those affected by the Yemen crisis.

The EU’s humanitarian assistance includes food, healthcare, education as well as water, shelter and hygiene kits for war-affected areas and displaced populations.