The European Institute of International Law and International Relations (EIIF) on Wednesday announced the launch of a massive international campaign to boycott Expo 2020 in Dubai, as well as supporting the campaign to boycott UAE products because of its crimes against the Yemeni people and its interference in Libya.

Mahmoud Refaat, president of the European Institute of International Law and International Relations, confirmed in a series of tweets that the campaign he supports will start publishing advertisements in various capitals of the world, to introduce people to “crimes of the UAE” in Yemen and Libya, and make them aware that their participation in the Expo in Dubai means supporting the shedding of more blood of the people of Yemen and Libya.

“I will launch the Expo 2020 boycott campaign in various capitals of Europe and the cities of America in the coming weeks, with a continuous campaign until the launch of Expo 2020 in October, and I will announce later ways to support the campaign and ways of volunteering it,” Mahmoud Refaat said, announcing his donation of 50,000 euros to buy advertising spaces in the streets and taxis.

The UAE has committed a number of violations and crimes against innocent people in Yemen, and has provided weapons and fighter jets to retired General Khalifa Haftar to attack the Libyan capital Tripoli since April 2019.

Activists from international human rights organisations have already launched a website highlighting human rights violations in the UAE on the occasion of hosting the World Expo 2020.

The site provided information on human rights violations committed by the UAE, its support for terrorist organizations, its involvement in women’s rights violations, use of slavery, money laundering, violations in the Yemen war and its deals in Libya.

The site also highlights the UAE’s foreign crimes, particularly its more than four-year war on Yemen.