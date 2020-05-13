Informed sources have revealed the arrival of an Emirati ship on the Deleisha beach of Socotra Island on Tuesday, carrying military equipment and mechanisms to reinforce the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) on the island.

The sources confirmed that the ship headed from the UAE a week ago and has large military equipment in support of the STC militias in the Socotra archipelago.

They noted that the ship was carrying a number of the STC gunmen, including the leader of the Southern Transitional Council, Mohammed Ahmed Fa’ahi himself, who had been living in Abu Dhabi.

The STC is rearranging its positions in preparation for a new battle against Islah’s forces on Socotra Island.

In recent days, the province of the Socotra archipelago has been witnessing violent clashes between Saudi-backed forces and the UAE-backed STC militias, as both sides continue to seek control of the island in order to achieve the objectives and agenda of the two coalition poles in Yemen.