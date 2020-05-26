Gunmen belonging to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) have arrested southern Yemeni activist Rehab Bajrsh in the port city of Aden, along with and several of her colleagues, and have taken them to an unknown destination.

According to local sources in Aden, the STC militias attacked and dispersed a gathering of activists for the “crime” of raising the Yemeni national flag, and arrested them after an exchange of verbal attacks.

الاعتداء على أعضاء في حكومة شباب اليمن ومن ضمنهم الناشطة الحقوقية رحاب باجرش في #عدن صباح اليوم من قبل ما يسمى الحزام الأمني الإماراتي على خلفية رفع علم الجمهورية اليمنية، ندعوا كل الأحرار بأنقاذ عدن من مليشيات الانتقالي الإماراتية المسعورة.. pic.twitter.com/bSJenHZ82i — موران محمد اليافعي (@Moran_Moh) May 26, 2020

The arrest of activist Rehab Bajrsh comes hours after the STC militia arrested southern activist Nasr Allahji for criticizing the living situation in Aden and the inability of UAE allies to carry out their duties towards Aden’s inhabitants.

The STC were previously forced to release Allahji after a widespread campaign of criticism from his colleagues on the media and social media platforms took place.