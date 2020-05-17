UAE warplanes have launched an airstrike targeting the Aleurqubcamp belonging to Saudi-backed forces in Abyan, as fierce fighting intensified between the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militia and Hadi loyalists, southern media reported.

Media sources said that an Emirati warplane targeted the Area of Aleurqub, which is under the control of Hadi forces.

Field sources confirmed the infighting between the Islah militants and the STC militia northeast of the city of Zinjibar, provincial capital of Abyan province.

According to the sources, artillery shelling between Islah forces and STC units has resumed between the areas of Al-Taryia and Sheikh Salem areas in eastern Abyan province.

Several military pickups and armoured vehicles were destroyed and burned during the clashes, in addition to leaving four people killed and eight others wounded in the ranks of the STC.

According to the sources, infighting has been resumed, with neither side so far succeeding in making significant progress on the ground.