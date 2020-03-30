Well-known Emirati human rights activist Abdullah al-Taweel has launched a verbal attack on UAE rulers over its repressive attitudes inside its own borders, as well as its war crimes in Yemen and Libya.

Al-Taweel said in a tweet on Sunday that “wished to find UAE officials who care for humanity, and will show solidarity with the oppressed in Yemen and Libya and those detained in prisons in Yemen, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.”

“I found out that the ferm humanity in their dictionary was fake, and is only used to glorify their ruler!” he said.

The UAE has been condemned in numerous UN reports and by several human rights organisations for its internal and external abuse and violations.