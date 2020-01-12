SANA’A -The Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology of Yemen announced on Sunday that a link of 20 GB capacity was restored as an emergency solution to the internet outage, until the repair of the severed marine cable is finished.

“Urgent emergency solutions were taken during the past 48 hours, as part of Yemeni International Telecommunication Company (TeleYemen)’s efforts in Sanaa to provide the Internet service,” the ministry said in a statement.

In turn, TeleYemen Company confirmed in a statement that work is underway to repair the international marine cable by the owner company GCX.