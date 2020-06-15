At least 11 citizens were killed on Monday when the Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes wage two airstrikes on Saada province, northern Yemen, a security official reported.

According to the official, the airstrikes hit a car carrying citizens on the main road Shada border district, killing 11 people as initial toll.

The official condemned this brutal crime committed by the Saudi-led aggression against the Yemeni people in the province.

Since March 2015, thousands of civilians, mostly children, were killed and wounded by the explosion of cluster bombs and munitions, which were dropped by the Saudi-led aggression on residential areas, farms and pastures.