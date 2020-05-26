The Coronavirus Control Committee of Hadi’s government has on Monday reported 11 new cases in three occupied Yemeni provinces.

The committee said, in a brief statement on its account on Twitter, that four new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Aden and four others in Taiz, including one death; as well as three cases in Lahj, including one death.

According to the committee, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yemen since April 10 had risen to 232, including 44 deaths and eight recoveries.

In the capital Sana’a, four cases were reported, including two recoveries and one death, being a Somali migrant who was found dead in a hotel in the capital.

Yemen’s health sector suffers from a severe lack of resources, as a result of the Saudi-led aggression and blockade, which has led to outbreaks of epidemics and diseases as well as the closing of a large number of health facilities.