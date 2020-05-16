The Egyptian army has announced that it killed seven takfiri terrorists, in addition to six other individuals who tried to escape after an army raid on a terrorist outpost in northern Sinai.

The Armed Forces spokesman said in a statement issued on Friday that the raid was carried out “on the basis of intelligence information” about a terrorist outpost on a farm in north Sinai.

“At least seven takfiris were eliminated during the raid and found in possession of an automatic rifle, while six other individuals were killed as they tried to escape. After tracking them with security cameras, we targeted them inside a hideout and killed them all,” the statement read.

The Egyptian forces seized a 4×4 vehicle and three motorcycles used by terrorist elements, found and detonated 10 explosive devices, in addition to seizing explosive belts, various weapons and ammunition.

In late April, the Egyptian army announced that 10 soldiers had been killed and wounded when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in an armoured vehicle south of Bir al-Abad area in the northern Sinai.