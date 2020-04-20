The National Seismological Center of Syria has confirmed in the early hours of Monday morning that a earthquake was recorded near the shore of Latakia city.

According to Syrian news agency SANA, a tremor measuring 3 on the Richter scale was recorded near the Syrian city of Latakia.

SANA confirmed that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km and that its epicenter was 33 km away from Latakia’s beach. It added that the quake occurred at 1:48 a.m. local time (10:48 GMT).

SANA did not provide any further details of material damage or causalities.

Syria’s National Seismological Center has denied rumours circulated about a devastating earthquake on the Syrian coast.

In recent days, Syrian geography, specifically the areas northwest of the Mediterranean coast, has witnessed a series of 14 successive tremors in two days time, some of which were felt by the inhabitants of the coastal areas and were also noticeable in villages located slightly above sea level.