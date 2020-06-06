Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, has sparked controversy again with his tweets calling for normalization of relations with the Israeli Zionist entity.

Khalfan called for the use of the term “Israeli friend” instead of “Israeli enemy.” In a series of tweets, Khalfan spoke of his wish for Gulf reconciliation with the Zionist occupation force.

He said that “the failure to recognize Israel is a meaningless need,” adding that “Israel is a state based on science, knowledge, prosperity and close ties to all the countries of the developed world.”

Khalfan is notorious for his support for Zionist colonialism and imperialist against the Islamic and Arab world. His public statements and high rank in the United Arab Emirates has often raised controversy and suspicion regarding secret dealings between the UAE and the Zionists.