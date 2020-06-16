Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has announced that the Yemeni Air Forces conducted drone attacks on Saudi military airbase in Asir region, in the south of Saudi Arabia.

The attack was carried out on Monday night by five Qasef-2K drones accurately targeted weapon stores, aircraft hangars and sensitive military targets at the airbase of Khamis Mushayt,” spokesman Yahya Sare’e , said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sare’e added the attack came in retaliatory response to the war crimes and ongoing airstrikes against the Yemeni people.

Khamis Mushayt airbase has been hit numerous times in the last months of 2019, in Yemeni retaliatory strikes, amidst a near total inability by Saudi Arabia to intercept the missile and drone strikes.