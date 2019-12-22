Dozens of women from Aden province have been recruited in the ranks of the Emirati intelligence service in the province by Hani bin Burik, a leading member of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, informed sources reported on Saturday.

“About 11 girls were transferred to the UAE for training in the ranks of the Emirates Intelligence for about two months, under the pretext of qualifying them in educational courses,” the sources said.

The sources confirmed that bin Burik has repeatedly met with girls from Aden to mislead them over the UAE’s support for the girls of southern Yemen, and then send them in coordination with the Emirati Red Crescent to be recruited into the ranks of the intelligence service.