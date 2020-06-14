US occupation forces have sent a new military convoy consisted of dozens of vehicles into Syria, in a new violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty, SANA news agency reported on Saturday.

According to SANA, the convoy of US occupation forces consisted of 35 vehicles loaded with equipment and logistic materials, which entered Qamishli city, coming from Iraq through al-Waleed.

Over the past few months, the US occupation forces have brought in thousands of vehicles loaded with weapons, logistic and military equipment into Hasaka through illegal crossing borders, in order to reinforce their illegal presence in Syria’s al-Jazira region and to loot Syrian oil resources.