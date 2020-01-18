Dozens of Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries were killed and wounded on Friday when the Yemeni army foiled an attack towards Nihem district of Sana’a Province, Yemen’s Army spokesman said in statement.

Military spokesman Yahya Sare’e confirmed that the Yemeni army foiled an infiltration attempt by the mercenaries despite their air cover by fighter jets.

Sare’e said that the coalition and its mercenaries’ attempts have failed, affirming that the Yemeni army will take appropriate and strong countermeasures towards the military escalation.

On Thursday night, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e commented on UN envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths’ briefing to the United Nation Security Council.

The Spokesman said that “the escalation of the aggression contradicts the statements of the UN envoy,” noting that the enemy continues to escalate through carrying out infiltration attempts.

He added that the US-Saudi aggression still continues its strikes. On Thursday, three raids were launched on Kataf district in the Sa’ada governorate.

UN Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths spoke in his briefing to the UN Security Council about what he called “the decrease in the number of airstrikes by 80 percent in November,” stating also that the first nine days of January passed without airstrikes.