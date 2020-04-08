The Missile Forces of the Yemeni army have on Wednesday fired a ballistic missile at mercenary gatherings in the Al-Shajry camp in Abyan province, Yemeni army Spokesman

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said.

“In response to the escalation by the enemy in Bayda province, the Missile Forces have fired a Qasim ballistic missile, targeting gatherings of Saudi-led coalition troops and military vehicles in al-Shajry camp in Abyan province while they prepared to march towards Bayda,” the army Spokesman said in a statement.

Yahya Sare’e explained that dozens of Saudi-led coalition troops were killed and others wounded. The attack caused widespread confusion and panic among the mercenaries.

Brigadier General Sare’e stressed that “the upper hand of the Yemeni Armed Forces will reach all aggression forces and their mercenaries wherever they are.”

Yesterday, the mercenaries of the aggression coalition carried out a large attack towards Nati district in Bayda, which lasted for 10 hours, backed by 15 airstrikes.