Dozens of Palestinian citizens were injured on Friday evening in the east of the Gaza Strip, when Israeli occupation forces fired on them during their participation in the Return March.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement that medical staff dealt with 30 different injuries, including 8 live bullet wounds, during the 85th Friday of the Return Marches.

Earlier on Friday, Palestinians flocked to five points near the eastern border of the Gaza Strip to take part in the 85th Friday of the marches.

Buses carrying participants arrived at the camps in Rafah, Khan Younis, Al-Bureij, Gaza and the north, in response to a call from the High Commission for Return Marches and the Breaking of the Siege, which called for the widest possible participation in the marches.