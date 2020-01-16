The Yemeni army, backed the Popular Committees has on Thursday attacked gatherings and concentrations of mercenaries hired by the Saudi-led coalition forces in Hajjah province, in the north of Yemen, a military official said.

According to the official, the artillery forces pounded a gathering of Saudi military pickup trucks in the western part of Haradh district, using a number of shells.

The official confirmed that dozens of mercenaries were killed and others wounded in the attack, as well as several military pickups vehicles destroyed.