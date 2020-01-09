The Yemeni army and Popular Committees have on Thursday attacked gatherings and concentration of mercenaries hired by Saudi-led coalition forces off Jizan region, a military official said.

According to the official, artillery forces pounded the Saudi-led mercenaries’ gatherings and military sites in both the eastern and western parts of Nar mountain.

The official confirmed that dozens of the mercenaries were killed and many others wounded in the attack.

On Monday, the Yemeni forces managed to repel a large-scale attack carried out by mercenaries hired by the aggression forces in the same region, the official added.

Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and wounded during their foiled infiltration attempt on the army positions in the Al-Amod Mountain, according to the official.