The Yemeni army has on Monday launched an offensive on sites of mercenaries hired by Saudi-led coalition in Bayda province, central Yemen, a military official said.

The official said that the attack, which took place in Qaniah district, left dozens of the mercenaries dead and wounded.

According to the official, the attack went in two phases which coincided with artillery shellings that further casualties in the mercenaries’ ranks.

On Sunday, the Yemeni army repelled infiltration attempts carried out by mercenaries hired by the Saudi-led aggression towards the army’s locations in al-Dhahra front in Gaifah area of Rada’a district.

Dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured during their failed attempt to make progress on the ground, the source confirmed.