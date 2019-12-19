The Yemeni army backed by the Popular Committees, has repelled several attacks carried out by mercenaries hired by Saudi-led coalition at the border frontlines, a military official reported on Wednesday.

According to the military official, dozens of mercenaries were killed and wounded as they tried to advance towards the army’s locations at the so-called MBC mountain in Jizan region.

The official confirmed that the Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries did not make any progress.

The Saudi casualties come in addition to human and material losses suffered at the hands of the Yemeni forces in the Asir front.

The reporting official confirmed that the army forces thwarted four infiltration attempts carried out by the Saudi-led mercenaries towards the army’s locations in Takhiah area and Majazah areas.

The attack, which lasted for over six hours, left dozen of the mercenaries killed and wounded, the official added.

Earlier in November, the Yemeni army and Popular Committees were able to fend off three intensive attacks by coalition forces on the border frontlines, in which dozens have been killed and wounded, including Saudis and Sudanese, despite the coalition’s air cover.