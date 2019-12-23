Dozens of prisoners have been killed after gunfights broke out inside a central prison in Honduras, international media reported on Monday.

According to the BBC, a gun fight broke out between a number of prisoners in Honduras, leaving more than 18 prisoners dead and many others wounded.

The prison authorities’ spokesman said that “firearms, knives and machetes” were used in the clash in El Porvenir prison north of the capital Tegucigalpa.

Eighteen people were killed and 16 injured in an armed clash in at a facility in the northern port town of Tela that killed 18 inmates and wounded 16 others on Friday night and Saturday.

The clashes began in prison after Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez issued a decree on December 17 ordering the police and military forces to take full control of all of the country’s 27 prisons, which are packed with more than 21,000 prisoners, in order to counter a wave of killings that had already been taking place.

Honduras has been witnessing increasing poverty and violence after a US-sponsored coup overthrow the government of President Manuel Zelaya in 2009.