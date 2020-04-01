US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his country will have a “very difficult two weeks,” stressing that every American should prepare for these days.

“This is going to be a very painful, a very, very painful two weeks,” Trump said at the daily press conference to talk about the corona virus outbreak at the White House

Trump described the pandemic as “a plague.”

“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead,” he said, adding “we need to keep 10,000 ventilators to deal with the expected increase in infections.”

According to Trump, the US Treasury Department will assist small businesses provided they pay their employees’ salaries.

Trump also signed a three-month delay in imposing tariffs on the most-protected countries, and also extended the period in which sanctions to European, Russian and Chinese companies doing business in Iran will be waived.