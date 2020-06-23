At least 20 wounded have arrived to a hospital run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the southern port city of Aden, medical sources said.

An MSF trauma hospital in Aden has received more than 20 patients since this morning, many of whom who were injured during fighting in Abyan province, MSF said on its Twitter account.

استقبل مستشفى أطباء بلا حدود للجراحة في #عدن أكثر من 20 مريضا منذ صباح اليوم ممن أصيبوا خلال القتال في محافظة #أبين. قامت فرق أطباء بلا حدود بعمل الإنعاش والفرز والجراحة على المرضى الذين أصيب معظمهم في القصف. يستمر القتال في #اليمن إلى جانب تفشي وباء #كوفيد١٩ القاتل. pic.twitter.com/X6mFl5ntLO — MSF Yemen (@msf_yemen) June 23, 2020

“Our teams have been resuscitating, triaging and operating on patients, most of whom were injured in shelling,” MSF added.

The organisation confirmed that “fighting continues in Yemen alongside a deadly outbreak of COVID-19.”