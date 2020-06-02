Doctors Without Borders, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), has revealed the cause of the sharp increase in the number of suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Aden province, southern Yemen.

The organisation said on its Twitter account on Monday, that “the clinical capacity to treat corona patients in Aden has been depleted.”

The MSF added that after efforts it reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health in Hadi’s government to “provide immediate support to the Corona treatment center at Al-Jamhuryiah Hospital in the city of Aden.”

The organisation indicated that its emergency team has begun providing medical and logistical support at the Covid-19 treatment center in Aden.