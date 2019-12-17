Saudi-led coalition warplanes have on Monday evening resumed flying over the sky of the capital Sana’a and the surrounding province.

This came at a time the coalition media circulated news about lifting the ban on Sana’a International Airport and reopening it to civil and medical flights.

“The sound was not of medical civilian aircraft, but rather that of warplanes that belong to the coalition, flying heavily in the airspace of the capital and the province,” a navigational source at the airport said.

For his part, the head of the Committee for Breaking the Siege and Lifting the Embargo on Sana’a Airport denied the coalition’s allegations of having lifted the air embargo imposed on Yemen since August 2016.

“The aggression coalition’s promises to reopen the airport are a lie, and an acknowledgment of the continuation of the blockade,” he said.