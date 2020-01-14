French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France will send an additional 220 troops to West Africa, after agreeing to establish a joint command structure with the countries of the region, nominally to “fight the growing insurgency in the region.”

“We have no choice. We need results,” Macron said after a summit with the leaders of Niger, Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Chad.

France already has 4,500 troops in the region, allegedly fighting so-called terrorism.

The presence of French forces is widely suspected of having contributed to the increased proliferation of takfiri groups and their operations against civilians, in exchange for an increase in foreign forces that come only to protect their own interests.

The past weeks have seen mass protests and riots by the population of various West African countries against the presence of foreign imperialist forces.