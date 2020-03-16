The Ministry of Health in the National Salvation Government has said that while all the countries of the world are reducing their flights and even closing their airports, especially for those coming to them, the government of mercenaries which controls the Aden and Seiyoun airports in southern Yemen is still increasing the number of flights.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that “Hadi’s government has increased the number of flights from Egypt and Jordan to three more, in addition to the two regular daily flights, bringing the number of flights arriving in Yemen to this day on Monday to five.”

The ministry said that it considers the increase in flights ordered by Hadi’s government “a very dangerous precedent in light of the outbreak of the corona epidemic, which exhausted countries with great economic power and strong health infrastructure, and which requires full precautions to prevent the entry of the virus into the country.”

“The negligence, indifference and indiscriminate actions taken by Hadi’s government can have serious consequences and cause a major disaster that would not exclude anyone in the north or south of Yemen,” the statement read.

The ministry stated that it holds Hadi’s government and its successors, the coalition led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, fully responsible for these dangerous measures that could lead to an outbreak of the covid-19 virus in Yemen.

The statement called on coalition soldiers to “stop such measures and take responsibility for limiting flights and monitoring the border and sea ports in accordance with the procedures and steps that are known to support us. The issue is related to the lives and health of the Yemeni people as a whole in all provinces of Yemen.”

The Ministry of Health also called on the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) to do their part and intervene quickly to stop this possible disaster.

“We call on the Yemeni people in the occupied territories to have an active role and positive action towards their leadership, and stop it at its limits, especially since they are the most vulnerable to infection if the epidemic spreads,” the ministry concluded.