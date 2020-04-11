The Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has on Saturday said that the army and the Popular Committees have repelled two infiltration attempts by Saudi-led coalition forces in the fronts of Jawf and Ma’rib provinces.

“Our forces were able to counter two infiltration attempts, one towards our forces’ sites in Khab Washaaf district of Jawf province, and the other on our forces ’sites in Sirwah district in Ma’rib,” Sare’e said in a statement.

The enemy forces suffered heavy losses and dozens of dead and wounded, without achieving any progress, the spokesman added.

Yahya Sare’e pointed out that the coalition aircraft launched seven airstrikes on separate areas in Jawf and Ma’rib.

These attacks against Yemen have taken place despite earlier promises by Saudi Arabia to implement a unilateral ceasefire and stop all military action.