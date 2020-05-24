Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi has said the continued detention of oil and food ships by Saudi-led aggression forces is “an arbitrary act that undermines confidence and opens door to an escalation and counter-escalation.”

“The continued detention of ships is arbitrary and immoral, and contrary to the Hodeidah Agreement and international resolutions supporting the agreement,” Hussein Al-Ezzi state on late Saturday.

He stressed that the “continuation of this arbitrariness would undermine confidence in any talks, and may open the door to an escalation and counter-escalation. We hope that everyone will realize the importance of the release of the ships, especially in light of the corona virus pandemic that requires understanding and cooperation.”

The Yemeni petroleum company said earlier that the US-backed Saudi-UAE aggression coalition is still continuing piracy at sea, and is preventing 14 ships loaded with oil derivatives from reaching the port of Hodeidah, despite having been inspected and obtaining permits from the United Nations