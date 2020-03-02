Deputy Foreign Minister in the National Salvation Government Hussein al-Ezzi has warned leaders in the so-called government of Hadi against ignoring calls for peace.

“We have repeatedly called on them to discuss whether we spare the bloodshed, make a home that can accommodate everyone and restore our brotherhood and good neighbourliness,” al-Ezzi said on Twitter.

“[But] Every time they heard our call, they showed up, they laughed and mocked,” he said.

The National Salvation Government has offered peace talks and ceaesfires at numerous occasions, including the still active Hodeidah province ceasefire. However, the Saudi-led invaders and their mercenaries have time and again refused to heed the calls for negotiations.