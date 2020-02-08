In a letter to US President Donald Trump on February 7, a total of 107 Democrat members of Congress have expressed they opposition to the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ and called it “incompatible with peace.”

US officials said that both the terms and timing of this plan were of concern to them, calling the Deal of the Century “not serious and lacking goodwill.”

They also stressed that the plan would pave the way for the Israeli regime to occupy the West Bank permanently.

The MPs emphasized that Trump’s pre-designed plan for Palestine would only give the Palestinians a series of unlinked territories encircling the settlements and infrastructure of the Zionist regime, with no resemblance to an actual state.

Members of Congress also criticized Trump’s team that drafting the plan. US House Democrats Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, along with Democrat senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have voiced their opposition to the plan.

The most important terms of the plan are the recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of the Zionist regime, the transfer of 30% of the West Bank to Israel, opposition to the return of Palestinian refugees to their country and the complete disarmament of Palestine.

This plan has been strongly opposed by all Palestinians, including the Palestinian National Authority, Palestinian political groups, and the Palestinian people, along with many Arab and Islamic countries and other members of the quartet of mediators including Russia and the European Union. Even the United Nations has spoken out against it.

The announcement of the opposition of 107 Democratic members with the plan comes as a blow to both the plan and to Trump’s dream of a greater ‘Israel’.