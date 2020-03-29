The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has on Sunday fired two short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan, Yonhap news agency reported.

The launch took place from Wonsan Province in eastern North Korea, the agency quoted the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying, noting that the missiles flew around 230 kilometers at a maximum altitude of around 30 km.

Earlier, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted the Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying that “North Korea today fired an unidentified missile toward the Baban Sea.”

On March 21, the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that North Korean missiles flew 410 kilometers at an altitude around 50 km, after Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan.

On March 10, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un oversaw military firing exercises, including the launch of what is believed to be short-range ballistic missiles, as the latest missile test.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea maintains a limited defensive nuclear arsenal, as well as a sizeable missile stockpile. The nation regularly carries out tests of new weapons systems in order to further its defensive military deterrence capacity.