A recent statistic for the ACLED project, funded by the US and Dutch government, has revealed that the war in Yemen in the past five years has directly killed 112,000 civilians.

The Saudi-Emirati-led aggression and its blockade on Yemen have caused the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

Over 87% of Yemenis are in dire need of food aid and lacking clean water, according to the United Nations.

As the corona virus pandemic is spreading widely around the world, there are fears of an outbreak in Yemen, where the coalition has destroyed 60 percent of all health infrastructure.

According to Yemen’s Health Ministry spokesman, the Saudi coalition warplanes have even gone as far as dropping face masks and other supplies believed to be contaminated with the corona virus.

“The Saudi coalition is imposing an illegal blockade, and is currently detaining multiple ships filled with fuel and aid. In other words: genuine supplies and help. If they really wanted to help, they would release the aid,” Randi Nord, founder of Geopolitics Alert, wrote.

She added: “The Saudis also have a history of weaponizing cholera, dengue fever, and other diseases in Yemen, while crippling the healthcare sector since the war began over 5 years ago.”