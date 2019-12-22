The Ministry of Human Rights in Sana’a has on Saturday launched its national report on the reality of human rights violations in Yemen during the past 1,700 days of the aggression led by the US-backed Saudi-led coalition.

The report confirmed the killing and injuring of 43,345 people, including women and children, in direct military operations carried out by the Saudi-American aggression aircraft during the period from March 26, 2015 until the end of November 2019.

The aggression countries deliberately used bacteriological weapons, including cluster bombs and chemical ammunition, and they prevented the arrival of ships carrying food, drug and oil derivatives and gas, which caused the death of large number of patients suffering from chronic diseases because hospitals and health centers in Yemen were unable to save their lives.

The report indicates that the coalition aggression has caused more than 9,835 civilians to be disabled with various disabilities, including 800 children, while 80,000 children have been afflicted with multiple mental and neurological conditions as a result of five years of direct bombing on homes and places of civilians gathering.

The report revealed that 476,197 civilians were killed by indirect military operations.

“The coalition aggression has caused a rise in the maternal mortality rates at birth by 160 percent from what it was before the aggression,” the report said, noting that 60 newborns die out of a thousand live births.

Per thousand children, no fewer than 65 die under the age of five, while 2,900,000 children out of 5,366,767 reported children are malnourished, of whom 400,000 children under the age of five have died from severe malnutrition.

The report noted that a child dies every 10 minutes due to diseases associated with malnutrition and epidemics. The data indicate that 86% of children under five suffer from anemia and 46% of children under five suffer from stunting.

The report also reviewed statistics on the number of diseases and epidemics that spread during the same period, including measles, malaria, dengue, meningitis, liver illnesses and other diseases.

The report highlighted statistics of schools, hospitals, health centers, farms and population centers, as well as water and communications networks, electricity and media institutions, oil and sports facilities, airports, ports, roads, bridges and markets destroyed by the aggression.

According to the Ministry’s report, the coalition aggression has intentionally caused the deportation of citizens based on identity, particularly people of the northern provinces who lived in the southern provinces, and caused the displacement of 3,883,488 citizens inside Yemen.