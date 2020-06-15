The death toll from Saudi-led coalition aerial bombardments on Saada province, northern Yemen, on Monday has raised to 13 dead, including four children and one woman in an initial toll, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Saudi-led coalition conducted two airstrikes targeting a car carrying civilians on the main road of Shada border district, killing all those on board, including 4 children and a woman.

Meanwhile, the Saudi forces also launched missile and artillery shelling on several populated villages in the districts of Razih and Shada bordering Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes carried out 62 strikes on Ma’rib province in the same day. The airstrikes hit Madhal and Majzar districts, leaving heavy damages to the citizens’ property.

The statement of the Ministry of Health held the United Nations and humanitarian and legal organizations responsible for failing to stem the ongoing crimes committed by the aggression coalition against civilians in Yemen.

The ministry called on the international community to move to stop the coalition’s criminal acts in Yemen and lift the siege imposed by the coalition countries against oil and food ships bound for Yemen.