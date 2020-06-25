The Yemeni army spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, has announced on Thursday that US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces have continued their military escalation, by launching dozens of military operations and hundreds of airstrikes on several Yemeni provinces over the last week.

He confirmed in a statement that the coalition’s mercenaries carried out 25 attacks and infiltration attempts in Ma’rib, Jawf, Saada, Bayda, the Western Coast front and along the border provinces.

Sare’e also pointed out that the coalition’s warplanes launched 400 airstrikes across Ma’rib, Jawf, Sana’a, Amran, Saada, Hajjah, Bayda and border provinces.

The total raids and attacks during the period from April 9 until today amounted to more than 195 offensive operations and infiltrations, and more than 2,819 air strikes, he added.