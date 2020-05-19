Wahhabi terrorist group Daesh (ISIS) has killed 11 people in eastern Syria, most of them pro-Syrian fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Monday.

The Observatory said that the terrorist group executed seven members of pro-government fighters in Deir ez-Zor, adding that “the bodies were found at dawn today (Monday) on the road between Deir ez-Zor city and the capital Damascus, southwest of the province.”

“This comes a day after Daesh cut off the Damascus-Deir ez-Zor road in the Kabbajb area, where it captured a car carrying an officer in the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army, as well as other soldiers and a woman, and executed them all,” observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The terrorist group did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.

Since its defeat in Syria in March 2019, Daesh has been carrying out bloody attacks, particularly within the area between the Deir ez-Zor countryside and Sukhna in the far eastern desert of Homs province.

After controlling nearly a third of Iraq and large areas of Syria in 2014, the terrorist group Daesh suffered successive losses before its full defeat last year at the hand of Syrian, Iraqi, Iranian, Russian and Lebanese forces.