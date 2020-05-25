Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday that the arrival of an Iranian oil tanker in the Venezuelan port broke the US “unacceptable and criminal blockade on Venezuela,” the official Cuban news agency Prensa Latina reported.

The arrival of the Iranian tanker in El Palito port was necessary due to the fuel shortage in Venezuela, which Starr after the US enacted crippling sanctions against the country.

The first Iranian oil tanker named Fortune docked at Venezuela’s El Palito port on Monday.

The Iranian oil tanker had loaded 43 million liters of gasoline from the southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaei in mid-March.

This is the first out of five Iranian oil tankers that are set to dock at the northern Venezuelan coast, despite US threats and sanctions.

The second Iranian tanker named, Forest, has already arrived in Caribbean Sea.

Three other Iranian oil tankers, Faxon, Petunia and Clavel are passing through the Atlantic Ocean to reach Venezuela at this moment.

In related development, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked Iran for its support, stressing that Caracas and Tehran are both seeking peace, and have right to conduct free trade.

Venezuela is a major producer and exporter of petroleum under normal circumstances. However, heavy US sanctions have crippled the national oil industry, by blocking trade in necessary materials and equipment needs to upkeep the refineries and oil wells.