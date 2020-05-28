The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that the cash assistance program to internally displaced refugees in Yemen may have to stop.

Not only the cash assistance program will stop, but also all UNHCR’s activities in Yemen are near a “potential breaking point”, as the new coronavirus pandemic is spreading throughout the country.

Among the UNHCR projects most at risk are cash-assistance programmes for internally displaced and impoverished host communities. Under the project, each eligible family receives around $170 in instalments over six months to help pay for rent, food, extra clothes and fuel, along with medicine and other urgent concerns. Up to one million people are at risk if the projects stop.

“We are reaching a potential breaking point in our program, where if we don’t receive further funding soon, many of our programs, particularly our cash assistance program to internally displaced Yemenis, may have to stop,” UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley, said at a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

“We are seeing a growing number of families resorting to harmful coping mechanisms such as begging, child labour and marrying off of their children in order to survive,” he added.

Yaxley highlighted that the UN refugee agency offers a cash assistance program to around one million internally displaced people in Yemen, who rely on the money for food, medicine and shelter.

The UNHCR echoed concerns that the aid situation in Yemen threatens to spin out of control, describing it as the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with unparalleled concerns.”